A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a St. John's home and stole a vehicle Tuesday morning, before crashing it into a nearby building.

Officers were called to a home in the Quidi Vidi area around 7 a.m., after reports of a break-in and stolen vehicle. Minutes later, police received a call that the stolen vehicle had struck the Country Ribbon building on East White Hills Road.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, the man fled. The RNC caught and arrested the driver, charging him with break and entry, theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, driving while prohibited and a breach of court orders. He was held for court.

A woman told CBC News Tuesday evening that the man broke into her house and stole her wallet, tools and other valuables – along with the Jeep – while she and her husband were sleeping.

She said the Jeep was written off.