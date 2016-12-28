Four people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Route 220 on the Burin Peninsula on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both occupants of one vehicle, were brought to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Marystown RCMP.

The pair were later airlifted to a hospital in St. John's. Police said Wednesday night that no update was available on their condition.

The 18-year-old and 21-year-old occupants in the second vehicle were brought to the Burin Peninsula Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the roads were covered with snow during the accident, which occurred at about 11 a.m. near Black Brook.

The Marystown Fire Department, RCMP and a towing crew were all called to the scene.

Police continue to investigate.