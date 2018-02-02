If you miss using your dirt bike in the winter, Hopedale's Braiden Frieda may just have the answer for you: The Snowterbike.
He found the idea for a snow bike on the Internet.
"I just wanted to try something different," said Frieda.
To build it, he and a friend welded a skidoo ski onto a pipe in his basement and then bolted it on to the front of a Kawasaki dirt bike.
He says it draws a lot of attention around town.
"They say it's cool," said Frieda. "It's their first time seeing it."
Watching Frieda ride, it's clearly a delicate balancing act.
While he sometimes falls when he's "driving kinda crazy", he says it's easier when the snow is harder.
Not a bad way to spend the winter months!