Councillor Hope Jamieson took a step back on Monday, saying she wants to talk over the terms of rent adjustments of city housing units on Forest Road.

The change of plans comes less than a week after a mother of five complained to CBC News about her rent going up by more than double for her home in a low-income area.

She was given three months notice of the rent hike — the mandatory amount of time under the Residential Tenancies Act.

"I think most people can understand if all of a sudden you have this enormous expense you didn't have before, then turning that around in three months is not enough time," Jamieson said on Monday.

She requested the topic be discussed during this week's committee meeting, where she will recommend giving six months notice instead.

The previous council had agreed to subject the tenants of the rental units on Forest Road to income testing. Their rent would be adjusted to 25 per cent of after-tax household income.

Need to look at 'other expenses'

Stephanie Thurston, the mother of five who voiced concerns to the media, said her rent was being jacked up to $1,588 a month. This puts her household income after taxes at $76,224 annually.

While that may seem high for low-income housing, Jamieson said she wants council to examine how other social housing corporations are calculating income.

"People have other expenses. They have childcare to pay for, or transportation," Jamieson said.

"Some folks have indicated it would be a hard pill for them to swallow, so I want us to make this change in as easy a way as it could possibly be."

Families who have a household income below $50,000 annually would not have seen a change in rent, she said.

When speaking with CBC's St. John's Morning Show last Thursday, Jamieson said the city was trying to ensure its limited stock of low-income housing was going to people who truly need it.