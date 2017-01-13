It has been an icy winter so far across Newfoundland — often making for treacherous conditions on sidewalks, stairs and driveways — and an accident and injury lawyer says homeowners are responsible for ensuring their property is reasonably safe for visitors, invited or not.

"Basically you can't just do nothing, you have to apply some ice treatment or use your shovel, whatever the case may be," said Steve Marshall, a partner in the law firm Roebothan McKay Marshall in St. John's.

That duty to keep premises reasonably safe doesn't just apply when you're expecting guests. It also includes anyone going to the house by necessity, such as postal workers, delivery workers or even door-to-door salespeople.

What is reasonable?

While there is no statute that lays out what a property owner has to do, Marshall said there is a duty to reasonably protect someone coming onto your property from any dangers that you know of, or ought to know of.

'Reasonable is a very vague word so it's a difficult area of the law. It's not cut and dry.' - Steve Marshall

"If you salt your driveway at 6 a.m. before you go to work, and then a big old ice storm comes in and your driveway freezes over and the mailman slips and cracks his head, are you reasonably expected to leave work every couple of hours to go back and salt your driveway? Every case turns on its own facts," said Marshall.

A St. John's woman who fell on an icy staircase this week is considering suing the homeowners, whom she says did nothing to address the problem even though she told them it was dangerous.

Not unusual dangers

Marshall said case law "doesn't really favour" the injured party in a slip and fall.

"From a plaintiff's perspective, someone trying to make a claim, the case law is not really agreeable to the people that are injured, but if the homeowner has done nothing, my opinion is that they would be found liable for someone's injuries."

Marie Wadden hopes she can return to being active outdoors after she took a bad fall on someone's front steps on Monday. (Facebook)

Marshall said there is also an expectation that pedestrians should be aware of conditions such as ice and snow, which are not considered unusual dangers because of the climate in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Despite the icy conditions this winter, Marshall said his office isn't getting any more calls than usual about injuries from residential slips and falls. However, he said people have up to two years after an accident to decide to take legal action.