Two men have been taken into custody following an alleged home invasion and robbery involving a firearm this weekend.

Deer Lake RCMP were called to the home in Reidville around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Officers and police dog Axel later executed a search warrant at another home, where they seized weapons police say were used in the invasion.

They also found drugs and other "offence-related property," police said.

Police said they do not believe the home invasion was a random act, adding they don't believe there is any risk to the general public.

Two men, 23 and 29, both from Deer Lake, were arrested and held in custody to appear in provincial court in Corner Brook Tuesday.