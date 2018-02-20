A safe. A bag of marijuana. Small baggies of cocaine. One dead dog.

Images captured by police the night of a grisly and curious home invasion in St. John's were shown at the trial of Tyler Donahue, Gary Hennessey, Abdifatah Mohamed and Mitchell Nippard on Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on Mount Royal Avenue in central St. John's after two shots rang out early on Feb. 4, 2017.

Officers come upon a bloody crime scene, with a dog — a boxer named Al — shot dead on the floor of the home.

A second boxer — named Capone — was shot but survived, said Const. Sherry Legge of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

She photographed the dog, and other items, the night of the home invasion — one of several that have been discussed at provincial court in St. John's over the last two weeks.

A boxer named Capone was shot during an armed invasion at a home in centre St. John's last February. Police took this photo shortly after the shooting. The dog survived. A second boxer named Al was killed. (Court exhibit)

Outside the home, Legge discovered a safe, a garbage bag, and a vacuum-sealed package that appeared to be ditched during the home invasion.

Small plastic-wrapped portions of cocaine and larger bags of marijuana were discovered in book bags that were stuffed in a black plastic bag.

In total, there was over 462 grams of cocaine.

Police officers found a safe and two bags near the fence of a home that had been robbed on Feb. 4, 2017. Officers discovered marijuana and cocaine inside the safe and bags. (Court exhibit)

Brad Wadden, who lived at the home with his parents, had already testified at the trial.

He is currently serving a sentence for drug trafficking, and said he does not recall who the three masked men were who stormed his home and shot his dogs.

Marijuana and bags of cocaine were found in backpacks outside the scene of a home invasion on Mount Royal Avenue on Feb. 4, 2017. (Court exhibit)

During cross-examination, Mohamed — who is representing himself — questioned Wadden about his own criminal history.

However, he was stopped before he got too far, by Judge Mike Madden, who is overseeing the case.

"Your honour, I just want to show he's an unsavoury character," Mohamed said.

The trial is expected to continue this week with more witnesses for the Crown, including the young woman who was home during an armed intrusion the night the four men were arrested.