With confident authority, Abdifatah Mohamed leans his body over the prisoner's box at St. John's provincial court.

Bending his neck down to the microphone used to transcribe the proceeding, Mohamed — who is representing himself at a home invasion case with twists and turns that include a suspect found dead in a gravel pit — lays his two hands flat on the wooden ledge that separates him from the real lawyers in the courtroom.

After carefully listening to testimony of witness Cory Peddle and occasionally taking notes in a legal pad, Mohamed begins to question the man who encountered three intruders in his home last February.

"I'd like to take you back to the night of Feb. 3," Mohamed says, with the same tone you'd hear on an episode of Law & Order.

"How much beer did you have to drink that night?"

Peddle answers: "Six, seven or eight (beer)."

Abdifatah Mohamed, 28, speaks with a lawyer during a break at his trial. Mohamed is representing himself, but sits in the prisoner's box along with two of his co-accused, Gary Hennessey (left) and Mitchell Nippard. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

But Mohamed didn't have to try to discredit Peddle by how much he had to drink.

The young man, who wore a faded black hoodie as he shifted his weight back and forth during testimony Wednesday, had made it clear he didn't remember much about that night.

Face bruised, teeth chipped

Peddle was living in the basement apartment of a home on Fourth Street in Mount Pearl when he and his four friends heard a knock on the door.

Thinking it was another friend, they unknowingly opened the door to three masked men, Peddle said.

Two of the men were black, he said, and one man was white.

"They put everyone's face down on the couch and they basically were looking to rob me," Peddle said.

'Objection, your honour!' - Abdifatah Mohamed

With a gun in their hands, Peddle said one of the masked intruders stood him up from his recliner and took two rings off his fingers — his grandfather's white gold ring and a yellow gold ring with diamonds in it.

"They put the gun in my mouth and that's how they chipped my teeth," Peddle said.

When asked by the Crown for more details, Peddle shrugged, and said he thought it was one of the two black men who did it.

"The white guy I seen the least of," Peddle said. "He was out watching people with their faces down in the couch."

One of the men brought Peddle into his bedroom and put a pillow over his face, saying, "'Stay still and nobody will get hurt.'"

The men also stole his PlayStation and between $600 and $700 cash.

Mitchell Nippard and Gary Hennessey were arrested on Feb. 10, 2017, after they were found near the scene of a home invasion in Paradise. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

When Peddle told the court he was also attacked from behind and beaten in the face, Mohamed jumped to his feet.

"Objection, your honour!"

Mohamed said he wanted a clearer answer.

Judge Mike Madden, who is overseeing the trial at provincial court, told him he would have to wait to ask questions.

When asked by Mohamed if Peddle could identity the men who robbed him, he said no. But he said the man who held him against his will in his bedroom had an accent that he couldn't place.

4 home invasions

Mohamed faces a litany of serious charges stemming from four home invasions last year.

Together, he and his three co-accused — Mitchell Nippard, Gary Hennessey and Tyler Donahue — are facing more than 100 charges.

They're also accused of shooting two dogs. One survived.

Police made four arrests after receiving a call of an armed home invasion on Angel's Road in Paradise on Feb. 9, 2017. (CBC News Graphics)

During the trial, Mohamed, Nippard and Hennessey sit in the prisoner's box, giving each other handshakes as they enter the courtroom.

Donahue, who is not in custody, occasionally exchanges a few words with the men while waiting for the proceedings to begin.

Two of the men were arrested in a vehicle close to the scene of a home invasion on Angel's Road in Paradise, where it was reported that two masked men held a person against their will.

Mohamed, according to police testimony, was located on the Manuel's Access Road, without shoes. There was $620 cash and a gold ring in his pockets.

Donahue was tracked by a police dog and bitten near the Conception Bay South bypass.

5th suspect's body found in gravel pit

A fifth suspect — Mohamed Salim — was found dead on March 3, 2017 behind a dump truck at the bottom of a gravel pit.

Salim, 28, was considered a missing person after the home invasion on Angel's Road.

It is not clear how Salim died, but police said his death was not suspicious.

Mohamed Salim, 28, was found dead in a quarry not far in Paradise. His death was ruled as not suspicious. (Submitted/RNC)

The quarry where he was found was off the Trans-Canada Highway, about two kilometres from the Paradise home.

He has been accused by Toronto police in the past of having links to the Dixon City Bloods — a group that earned national notoriety during the crack-smoking affair that ensnarled then-Toronto mayor Rob Ford.