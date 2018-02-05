The first day of trial for a group of men charged with a string of violent home invasions kicked off with controversy about a text message viewed without a warrant.

Four men — Gary Hennessey, Mitchell Nippard, Tyler Donahue and Abdifatah Mohamed — are facing more than 100 charges in connection with four armed home invasions around the northeast Avalon last year.

A fifth suspect, Mohamed Salim, was found dead in a gravel pit along the Trans-Canada Highway a month after the breakins.

The men were arrested after a home invasion on Angel's Road in Paradise on Feb. 10, 2017.

Defence lawyers for Hennessey and Donahue filed applications Monday to exclude a text message from evidence. The message was seen on Hennessey's phone by a police officer when he was being detained.

The Crown believes Tyler Donahue is the man who sent a text message to Gary Hennessey, giving his location, just minutes after a home invasion in Paradise. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

It was from a man named Tyler who said he was on the Conception Bay South Highway. Police used this text message as part of their efforts to obtain a search warrant, which yielded some of the evidence to be used during trial.

The Crown believes the text and four missed calls were from Tyler Donahue, letting them know of his location after fleeing the home on Angel's Road.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Michael Hunt, the officer who saw the text, was called to testify on Monday.

Nippard's ID found in suspected getaway car

Hunt said he was one of the officers to respond to the call on Feb. 10, 2017. After arriving at the home, police learned a Mazda 3 had just fled the scene. Officers located the car about a kilometre away, stuck in the snow.

Inside, they found a government-issued ID card belonging to Nippard.

Hunt said they soon received a second call, about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Topsail Pond Road and Buckingham Drive. When they paid a visit to the area, they found Nippard and Hennessey in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Hunt said officers did not place the men under arrest right away, but were concerned for their safety, so they searched the pair for weapons and detained them.

A marker shows the home where an armed home invasion happened last February. Two suspects were located nearby, minutes after police were called. Two more suspects were later arrested and one was found dead in a nearby gravel pit. (Google Maps)

The officer testified Hennessey's phone rang while he was searching him. He removed the phone from his pocket and saw the text message without pressing any buttons. He testified he did press the iPhone's home button later, however, to see the message again.

Hennessey's lawyer, Derek Hogan, questioned if the officer had any right to do more than a pat-down search if his client was not under arrest at the time.

The Crown attorney, Chris McCarthy, asked the judge to weigh the officer's concerns about safety to justify a search before an arrest was made. He also asked the judge to consider if Hunt needed to remove the phone from his pocket in order to continue doing his search for weapons.

Judge Mike Madden is expected to rule on the application when court resumes on Tuesday morning.

Mohamed representing himself

The morning began with defence lawyer Darren Sederoff removing himself from the case.

Sederoff, who had represented Mohamed, travelled from Toronto for his brief appearance — less than two minutes — before the judge. He said his client had retained him for pre-trial services but wanted to be his own lawyer at trial.

Mohamed sat in the prisoner's box wearing a grey suit and tie and taking notes on a large legal pad. He occasionally leaned over and appeared to be explaining the proceedings to Hennessey.

Abdifatah Mohamed, left, let go of his lawyer, Darren Sederoff, right, just before trial got underway. He opted instead to represent himself. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

When the other three defence lawyers finished cross-examining Hunt, Mohamed stood and said, "I have no further questions for this witness, your honour." As is customary in Newfoundland and Labrador courtrooms, he referred to the other lawyers as "my friends."

The court also dealt with another application on Monday, to have one of the victims subpoenaed to an Alberta courtroom for her testimony.

The woman, who was a tenant at the home on Angels Road, left the province after the incident and told the Crown she didn't want to take part in the trial.

All three defence lawyers — and Mohamed, the man accused of being in her home illegally with a weapon — said they'd have no issues with it.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning in provincial court at 10 a.m.