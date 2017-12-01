A 39-year-old man is in hospital after police say he was assaulted with a weapon during a home invasion in the west end of St. John's Friday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the Forbes Street area after receiving reports of a bloodied man wandering around 10 a.m.

Police located the injured man and brought him to the hospital. He is conscious and his injuries are "non life-threatening," according to the RNC.

Police are not disclosing what weapon was used in the attack and said it hasn't yet been determined if the man and the suspect knew each other.

The RNC isn't commenting on what, if anything, was taken from the home in the incident.