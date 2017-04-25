A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after multiple people broke into a St. John's home, police say.

Police were called to a home in the centre city area just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a home invasion.

At least one person was in the home at the time of the break-in.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and treated for minor injuries. Police said more than just one person broke into the home, but wouldn't specify how many suspects they are looking for.

The woman arrested is facing charges of break and enter, armed robbery, assault with a weapon, public mischief and breaches of court orders.

The investigation has been handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.