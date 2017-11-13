If you love Canada's national parks, you can now capture their essence on your walls thanks to a new paint collection from Home Hardware.

'In the paint industry, the best colour is nature.' - Bev Bell

The Canadian retail chain has released a new line of paints called the National Parks of Canada Colour Collection, which includes a different colour shade for most of the country's 40 parks.

Celebrating Canada 150

Bev Bell, the creative director of Home Hardware's paint division, said they went with the idea after wanting to do something special for Canada's 150th birthday.

"Canadians tend to like soft, beautiful, natural colours. It just brings a comfort to our space," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"In the paint industry, the best colour is nature. So we decided what a great idea to celebrate Canada's national parks, where we are abound with beauty and that beauty will translate beautifully into the home."

The colour for Gros Morne National Park is a dark burgundy colour, inspired by the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial flower emblem, the pitcher plant. (Home Hardware)

To determine the colour to associate with each individual park, members of their team travelled to some of the parks for inspiration — western Newfoundland's Gros Morne National Park was their first stop.

After hiking Gros Morne mountain and taking in the beauty of the area, Bell said they went with a dark burgundy seen in the provincial flower.

"In Newfoundland, the pitcher plant is just breathtaking," she said.

"There's that rich, dark burgundy which is going to be a trend colour coming up in a couple more years I would say."

Examples of other colours include Grey Jay for Mount Revelstoke National Park in B.C., Pristine Waters for Kootenay National Park, and Patriot Love for Rogue National Urban Park.

.@home_hardware Beauti-Tone draws inspiration from Canada's #NationalParks for 2017 colour trends! Which one is your favourite? #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/ZGhDOoaag1 — @ec_minister

Bell said it was easy to find inspiration for the different choices, as colour abounds in all of the country's parks — whether it's winter or summer. She said Parks Canada staff members were also extremely helpful in assisting with the project.

"If you take a walk in a park and you are engrossed in the park, you see all sorts of beautiful colours," she said.