The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is warning of a series of home break-ins in Paradise.

Since Jan. 31, six daytime break and enters have occurred in the area of Three Island Pond Rd, Topsail Pond Road and Ballyshannon Street.

Items were stolen from the homes, the RNC said.

"We have increased our patrols in the area and are asking residents to call us to report all suspicious activity," the RNC said.

Police are asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious behaviour to call the RNC. Officers are also looking for video surveillance.