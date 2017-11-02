The former deputy mayor of Holyrood says it's time for the province to do something about pollution coming out of the Holyrood generating station.

Mark Lane has lived in the area for more than 30 years, and says he's still waiting for a promise made by the Danny Williams government to be fulfilled regarding a cleanup of emissions from the Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Holyrood Thermal Generating Station, which burns bunker C oil.

"They really need to look at this again," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"It's our health, it's our families, it's our children."

Mark Lane, Holyrood's former deputy mayor, is calling on the provincial government to install scrubbers to reduce air pollution from the Holyrood power station. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Lane describes that an "eruption" of soot on Saturday from the station resulted in visible particle on the ground, his home and on the surface of his vehicle. He wonders what effect breathing in those particles has on people's health — despite Hydro's claims that it doesn't pose a risk.

"It might not pose an immediate health risk as they say," he said. "I'm not a conspiracy theorist but I'd like to see another report done."

Soot caused by sensor malfunction

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says the incident on Saturday happened when an oxygen sensor on one of the station's boilers malfunctioned for about 90 minutes, causing unburned particles in the form of soot and smoke to come from the stack.

"This type of incident is rare – and while soot was released, which residents have noticed on their vehicles and property – it is not harmful and poses no health risks," the statement read.

The call for scrubbers

In 2012, the province released a document called Environmental Benefits of Closing the Holyrood Thermal Generating Station, which Lane says provides all the justification needed to install filters – called scrubbers – to clean the emissions coming from the station.

Mark Lane recently tweeted this photo of particles that had settled on the top of a vehicle, which he says is soot from the nearby Holyrood power station. (Twitter/@MarkLaneNL)

Lane said the Danny Williams government committed to installing scrubbers in 2007 through it's energy plan, but that never happened.

With an estimated cost of at least $600 million, he understands it might not be a top priority in today's financial climate, but considering particles from Holyrood continue to be seen in the area around his home town, he thinks people would get behind the idea.

It's going to be more of a challenge now," he said. "But I think we can curb spending in other places. I think this should be a top priority."