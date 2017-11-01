Residents of Holyrood are calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to shut down two designated hunting areas near their town.

Genevieve Kennedy says she and her neighbours have been dealing with irresponsible hunters for years, but the last straw came Thursday evening when she saw a group of hunters parked in a truck along the Muskrat Falls transmission line.

"It was late at night, dark, and three or four hunters in a vehicle with their high powered rifles aimed toward the Salmonier Line [Route 90], waiting for a moose to come into view," she said.

'I do not want to know that if I'm out in my garden I've got to worry about a bullet ricocheting off something and hitting me, or hitting my grandchild, or anybody.' - Genevieve Kennedy

According to Kennedy the hunters were 300 metres from residences, as required by law, but she feels that's not far enough for people using powerful guns.

"If people used common sense, probably it might work. But, we haven't seen too much common sense."

Genevieve Kennedy took this picture of the Muskrat Falls transmission line from her home. She's worried about hunters she has seen parked there. (Genevieve Kennedy/Submitted)

Kennedy knows wildlife officers and police are doing their best to monitor the area, but she says it's too vast to ensure everyone's safety.

"We are going to continue this until government closes off both of these areas," she said. "We're living in a residential area and something has to be done. The bullets have to stop flying."

An example of a rifle commonly used by moose hunters. (The Department of Justice and Public Safety)

The two areas in question are located behind houses on Route 90, and across from them. Kennedy wants hunting prohibited in both, and in the meantime she wants access to the Muskrat Falls transmission line closed.

"We should not have to live in fear for our lives with people able to use that line," she said. "That road is open to anybody, anyone, who wants to go up there. And I don't think government should have left us in this condition, where every John, Dick, and Harry has access to travel those lines."

Hunters 'abiding by the rules'

But fish and wildlife enforcement officials say hunters aren't breaking any rules.

"Thus far, everybody that we've checked or come across have been in accordance with the legislation. They're abiding by the rules," said Barry White, department superintendent of the eastern region.

He said there have been complaints in the Holyrood area over the years, but the officers who frequently patrol the area haven't seen anything wrong.

White said it's a busy area for hunters that's now easier to get to with the development of Muskrat Falls transmission line.

Holyrood mayor Gary Goobie says he hasn't heard of any complaints of hunters firing in the area.

But it's still important that hunters "exercise reasonable care and consideration for others" with firearms, White said, as it's against the Wildlife Act to fire a gun in the direction of houses.

The town's mayor echos White's comments.

"I haven't heard of any complaints about hunters firing too close to houses in the Salmonier Line area. That's not to say it don't happen from time to time," said Gary Goobie.

He said people should call the RCMP if it does happen and "public safety is paramount."

Residents not giving up

Kennedy enjoys living in a rural area, and says people have a right to feel safe on their properties.

While she hasn't had any close calls with hunters herself, she says a couple of other families in the town have had a scare.

"We want to live in peace and harmony with nature. I do not want to know that if I'm out in my garden I've got to worry about a bullet ricocheting off something and hitting me, or hitting my grandchild, or anybody.

"Both areas have to be shut down, that's it. Nothing else will suffice."