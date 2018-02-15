Charges have been laid against a Holyrood woman for selling puppies that had their tails docked.

Docking is the removal of portions of a dog's tail, and is sometimes also called bobbing or cropping. The process usually involves constricting the blood supply to the tail with a rubber band for a few days until the tail falls off, though sometimes it is done with scissors or scalpel.

Docking is illegal in Newfoundland and Labrador and an offence under Section 8 of the Animal Health and Protection Act.

Holyrood RCMP first received a report in early February from the province's animal control office about the Holyrood woman, who was allegedly selling purebred boxer puppies, with docked tails, from her home.

Now, the 41-year-old is facing eight charges under the provincial Animal Health and Protection Act.