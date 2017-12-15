Newfoundland and Labrador is making its musical mark — two schools in St. John's have won two out of the six categories for this year's Canadian Music Class Challenge.

St. Bonaventure's College came out on top in the category High School Instrumental for the submission of the CBC Olympic Theme. The St. Bon's Wind Ensemble spans grades five to 12.

Bella Cantante choir is a 11-member vocal ensemble at Holy Heart High School. Its version of Both Sides Now won the category of High School Vocal with musical accompaniment or a cappella.

The national contest, which last year drew 500 entries, is put off by CBC Music in association with MusiCounts — the charity of the Juno Awards.

Each year, music classes can pick from a list of pre-approved songs to sing and submit. It can be a note-for-note cover, or a different take on one of the tunes.

Find out more about the other four winning music classes — and hear their songs — here.

The winners get a classroom recording kit valued at $5,0000.