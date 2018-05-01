MHA Colin Holloway files complaints against 4 politicians

Terra Nova Liberal MHA Colin Holloway has filed complaints against four politicians, from all parties in the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature.

Two of the complaints are against former cabinet members Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby, CBC News has learned.

Holloway filed those complaints with Premier Dwight Ball's office Monday afternoon.

He's the first male MHA to file complaints in a chaotic week of allegations and accusations touched off April 24 in Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly.

"I just want this bullying and intimidation to end," Holloway told CBC on Tuesday. He declined to be specific about his allegations.

ServiceNL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh has lodged a formal complaint about Joyce, while PC MHA Tracey Perry has said she plans to do so also.

Former Finance Minister Cathy Bennett told CBC News there is a systemic bullying problem in the Liberal caucus and that she was intimidated and isolated.

"There comes a time when enough is enough," Holloway told reporters just before Question Period Tuesday.

"This has gone on for a period of time and to see that my other colleagues, who have been subjected to the same kind of behaviour that I have been subjected to … I needed to come forward."

Complaints against party leaders

On Monday in the House of Assembly, former PC leader Paul Davis noted Holloway himself is the subject of a complaint from the Town of Port Blandford. A tearful Holloway later noted the complaint against him relates to a dispute over clear-cutting in the area, and is not in the same category of official complaints that prompted Ball to remove Joyce and Kirby from caucus.

On Tuesday, Holloway told CBC News that he had filed complaints against Davis and NDP Leader Gerry Rogers for remarks they made about the Port Blandford issue.

A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the commissioner for legislative standards said the Port Blandford complaint was made to his office, but not every complaint from the public results in an investigation.

"The commissioner is currently reviewing the matter to determine whether or not to conduct an inquiry," reads the statement from Bruce Chaulk.

When asked about complaints against HIM in the past, specifically investigation into text he sent St. Brendan’s Mayor Veronica Broomfield, he said he learned from his mistake, and apologized. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@McCabeMeg

Joyce was kicked out of caucus on Thursday, while Kirby's ouster came Monday. On Tuesday morning, former finance minister Cathy Bennett says she resigned from her cabinet position because of bullying within caucus and cabinet.