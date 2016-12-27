One of the most relaxing pleasures of the holiday season is something we often take for granted — sitting by the fire and watching some good old holiday programming.

We combed the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador archives to find some of the most heartwarming and touching Christmas stories we've reported on over the years.

1986

Santa's Mailman: A real treat. Watch as Deborah Collins follows Canada Post workers who work with the North Pole to deliver letters from Santa Claus to kids in St. John's.

Christmas at St. Brendan's: Follow late CBC reporter Larry Hudson as he takes a look at how people on the island of St. Brendan's in Bonavista Bay celebrate Christmas in their own unique way.

2007

A Black Tickle Christmas: A Christmas surprise in Labrador. Former CBC reporter Tony Dawson was there as the people of Black Tickle received a shipment of Christmas cheer from another small town hundreds of kilometres away during a difficult winter.

2008

Cakes for Afghanistan soldiers: In western Labrador, residents baked cakes and made holiday treats to send to soldiers stationed away over the holidays. Reporter Natalie Kalata had that story.

2011

Mummers take Twillingate: CBC senior reporter Chris O'Neill-Yates followed seniors in Twillingate who were doing their best to keep the mummering tradition alive over the holiday season.

2012

Missing Music Box returned: Vik Adhopia investigated the story of the real life Cindy Lou Who who was Grinched out of a special gift by the CBC.

