Local hockey players partner with NHL legends to raise big money for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Brad May was nervous last night as he sat in his seat and waited to see if his favourite group of women were going to draft him for a charity hockey tournament.

The longtime National Hockey League tough guy has one weekend a year carved out on his calendar — the Heart and Stroke Foundation's Hockey Heroes event in St. John's.

Each year, he looks forward to playing with the TomCats. And to his delight, they picked him second overall among a crop of NHL talent that included the likes of Paul Coffey, Marty McSorley, Wendel Clark and more.

Paul Coffey was one of several NHL legends taking part in a charity tournament in St. John's this weekend. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"They're just the same as us. They can play hockey and have as much fun as guys," May said. "So for me, with the girls, it's outstanding. We have a lot of fun."

The weekend kicked off with the draft and a social on Friday night, with games running all day Saturday and Sunday. May strolled in to the rink in the mid-afternoon to meet his teammates after a late night downtown.

"You guys are pros on George Street. I'm learning that," he laughed through a raspy voice.

Hundreds of thousands raised

The TomCats split the team in half this season, opting for two co-ed groups to double their fundraising ability.

Combined, the players raised more than $40,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The tournament hauled in more than $270,000 before the weekend began.

"We did things like bake sales, selling 50-50 tickets, selling hats," said Dena Kavanagh, a member of the TomCats. "Basically everything and anything we could think of to help raise the money."

Dena Kavanagh and Deb Bellows are both members of the TomCats — a female hockey team of all ages and skill levels. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"You want to have the first draft pick if you can," said co-captain Deb Bellows. "And the more money you raise, the more money it is for the Heart and Stroke Foundation."

As for why they selected Brad May with the second overall draft pick, Kavanagh said they couldn't pass up the chance to have him on their roster after the time they had last year.

"He just seemed like he was such a really cool guy and so much fun," she said. "When he came back this year, it was almost unanimous that the team wanted to have him back again."

Focus on women's heart and stroke research

Hall-of-Famer Larry Murphy suited up for the tournament for the first time this weekend.

The high-scoring defenceman was a fourth overall pick in the NHL entry draft back in 1980, but he slipped a few spots in Friday's draft for his attitude towards early morning games.

Hockey Hall of Fame member Larry Murphy shares a laugh with a young goaltender before a game on Saturday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"I was a first-rounder," he said. "There was only one round. But we'll just leave it at that."

Murphy said he was drawn to the tournament by the chance to visit St. John's, and the focus for this year's tournament being on women's health.

"There's been a lot more [fundraising] involved with the male side," he said. "Now the female side is making a big push to learn what are the symptoms and how do we treat it. It needs more focus, so the upside to raising money is also raising awareness."