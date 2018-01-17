Just days after the city saw the worse flooding in a generation, Corner Brook is ready to shift from a state of emergency to one of celebration as it hosts Hockey Day in Canada events this week.

The city is still cleaning up from washouts and flooding caused by heavy rains and unseasonably high temperatures last weekend.

The timing of the damage was less than ideal considering Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada kicked off Monday and moves into high gear Wednesday and Thursday with events planned throughout Corner Brook and at Marble Mountain ski resort.

"It's going to be a special time," Mayor Jim Parsons told CBC on Wednesday.

"I think it really resonates with people. Especially after the loss and sort of danger we had last weekend, this sort of reminds you why we live here and what's so great about this place."

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada events are underway in Corner Brook, just four days after the area declared a state of emergency from flooding. (Twitter/@charlespendercb)

Parsons said city workers have been busy making sure roads and other infrastructure are ready, and he said at this point all roads are passable.

He said outdoor skating rinks that melted over the weekend have been remade, and are in great condition for the hockey games that are part of the Hockey Day events.

"As soon as those temperatures turned cold we were able to start putting on layers of ice and it seems to be progressing very well," Parsons said.

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt caused severe damage to Corner Brook roads and buildings last weekend, prompting the mayor to declare a state of emergency which has since ended. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

As part of the event, the NHL Stanley Cup was scheduled to be carried down Marble Mountain by someone on skis. Parsons said despite widespread damage at the ski hill, he's been told the cup will still be making its downhill journey Wednesday night.

In addition to the cool temperatures, there was a small dusting of snow this week — which helped cover up mud and dirt stirred up by the flood waters.

"The snow does wonders to clean up that dirty mess," Parsons said. "Most people wouldn't know there was any problem at all."

Celebration mode

A hockey fan himself, Parsons said he's really looking forward to meeting Don Cherry, Ron MacLean and former Leafs star Wendel Clark and showcasing Corner Brook to the rest of the country.

He said it will be extra special considering the turmoil they were dealing with during last weekend's state of emergency.

"Our organizing committee and the city has been preparing for Hockey Day for months, but it was the last thing on our minds last weekend," Parsons said.

"On Saturday evening and Sunday when things started to calm down and we knew the emergency was tailing off, our thoughts started turning to that a little bit. But we're back to full celebration mode here now."