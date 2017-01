The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary didn't have far to go to make an arrest after a St. John's woman was threatened — the man charged was already in jail.

Police say an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary phoned the woman, in central St. John's, around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday and threatened to shoot her.

The RNC told CBC that the man charged was already in custody on a charge of threatening the same woman last month.

He is scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday morning.