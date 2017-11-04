The largest prison in Newfoundland and Labrador was placed on lockdown after an attempted escape Friday evening, sources tell CBC News.

Her Majesty's Penitentiary went into lockdown mode around 5 p.m. Friday, "as a result of an incident," according to a message from the Department of Justice.

"The safety and wellbeing of inmates and staff is a top priority," the release reads. "The matter is currently under investigation by correctional staff."

It is unclear how the attempted escape unfolded or how many inmates were involved.