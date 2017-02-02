Her Majesty's Penitentiary is on "complete lockdown" Thursday, with inmates staying in their cells until further notice.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is not saying what prompted the lockdown. However it's not a rare occurrence for prisons to enter that mode for security reasons.

CBC News has learned a bullet was found in the jail.

"As the matter is under investigation, and also to properly ensure the safety and security of all staff, inmates and outside workers, we cannot provide any further details," a justice spokesperson said in an email.

"Our correctional officers are well-trained to deal with these issues as they arise and we want to commend them for their work."

All inmate visits have been cancelled while the lockdown is on.

HMP is the province's largest jail.