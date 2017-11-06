Two inmates tried to escape Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's Friday evening, and the prison is still on lockdown.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons was mum on details, saying information could affect security and the ongoing investigation into what happened.

"What I can confirm is that at roughly 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, staff down at HMP did discover two inmates attempting to escape. Thankfully our corrections officers and staff were very prompt," he said.

"The escape was stopped and the facility's been locked down since that time."

Being on lockdown means there are heavy restrictions in place and inmates are limited in their ability to move about the prison, Parsons said. The circumstances surrounding the attempted escape are currently under review by the Department of Justice and its corrections division.

Her Majesty's Penitentiary is located near Quidi Vidi Lake, in the east end of St. John's. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Parsons called the attempted jailbreak a concern and said his main goal is to discover what happened, adding any consequences for the two inmates would be decided at a staff level, not by his ministry.

He does not have a timeline as to when the investigation might be completed.

"The institution has to get back to normal mode. Right now being in lockdown mode can cause stresses in and of itself," Parsons said.

"So we want to see where that goes, give them as much time as they need and, when it's done, I'll be happy to discuss it further."