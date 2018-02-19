A correctional officer at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's has been charged with assault stemming from an incident late last year.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed Monday afternoon that one of its employees has been charged as the result of a "use of force incident with an inmate."

The unnamed officer has been placed off duty pending the outcome of the court proceeding.

The department said corrections officials cooperated with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

As the matter is before the court, the department did not offer further comment.