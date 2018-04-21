Navy reservists clean shores of Quidi Vidi, shocked by amount of plastics

As they walked in groups around the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake, members of the HMCS Cabot naval reserves bent down and picked up trash.

Pop cans, chip bags, coffee cups and more — all on the brink of blowing into the water and making their way towards the ocean.

"The amount of Styrofoam and cardboard left around the water [was surprising]," said ordinary seaman Joseph Thompson.

"And it's really upsetting because all that is just going to go right into the ocean. So we're just doing our part to clean that up."

Joseph Thompson was surprised by how much cardboard and Styrofoam was around the edge of the lake. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The group got started around 8 a.m. on Saturday, as part of the navy's efforts with the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

The nationwide campaign is organized by the Vancouver Aquarium and the World Wildlife Fund's Canadian division.

It is of particular importance in St. John's, where Quidi Vidi Lake drains into the Atlantic Ocean, said the unit's commander, Shannon Lewis-Simpson.

Cmdr. Shannon Lewis-Simpson of the HMCS Cabot naval reservists says the cleanup is important to show recruits how important environmental issues are to the navy. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Simpson was shocked at the amount of plastic in the weeds around the edge of the lake.

"Especially with the wind today we can see how all that plastic is going to just blow right into the ocean," she said.

The cleanup crew featured many junior reservists, some of whom are weeks away from starting their basic training.

Simpson said it is important to get those young recruits involved around the lake on the weekend to show how the Royal Canadian Navy takes environmental issues seriously.

The lesson was not lost on Thompson.

"The reason I joined the navy was to help people, and this is helping people. That's why I joined and why I'm here today and I'm happy to do it."