Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a hit-and-run collision between two vehicles in St. John's Thursday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a collision around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Thorburn Road and the eastbound off-ramp of the Outer Ring Road.

The person who filed the complaint said he was at a stop sign in a Volkswagen Tiguan when he was rear-ended by a truck, believed to have been a wine-coloured Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra or similar model, with a matching truck cap.

The rear windows of the truck and the licence plate cover was tinted, according to police.

The complainant said the driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and sped away southbound on Thorburn Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.