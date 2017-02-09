A victim of a hit-and-run in St. John's has a message for drivers: Slow down.

Emily Hall, 19, told CBC News she was hit by a car on Topsail Road on Jan. 30 as she was crossing the street with friends to an Irving gas station.

'She looked up at us when she hit me. She knew she hit me but she just kept driving.' - Emily Hall

"We were crossing from the opposite side of Topsail Road over here to the gas station, and we were just about to go onto the sidewalk when a car hit me," she said. "About two or three feet, I would have been on the sidewalk, so it was pretty close to the curb."

Hall said the driver didn't stop.

Her leg bruised and swelled, and a doctor told her she has ligament damage that will take three to four weeks to heal.

"My knee is hurting now. It's just like a dull, aching feeling in the joints of it," she said. "It sucks."

Hall didn't get a licence plate number, but said it was a burnt red-orange hatchback driven by an older woman with short, grey hair.

"She looked up at us when she hit me," said Hall. "She knew she hit me but she just kept driving."

Pay attention, says Hall

She said she has reported the incident to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary but wanted to tell her story to send a message to motorists.

"I'm hoping that the message will show drivers that they really should slow down and pay attention to what's going on around them on the roads," she said.