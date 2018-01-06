"I start with wool body parts," says Hilary Simpson. "And then they go into the washing machine into the hottest water I can get. It's controlled shrinkage."

Simpson is describing the textile process called "felting," which converts knitted material into a dense, felt-like fabric, that can be cut and sewn.

Felting starts with knitting

Simpson, an avid knitter, decided to try a pattern for felted slippers on a whim, and found that she enjoyed the process.

She moved on to pet toys, and then to stuffed toys for humans, creating a craft business called Because I Felt Like It.

Simpson first knits each item in 100 per cent wool, making it about 30 to 50 per cent larger than finished product.

Then she felts, stuffs and finishes each toy.

"You get little velveteen rabbits," said Simpson.

