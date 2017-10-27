A washout in Quebec will make travelling across the border into western Labrador impossible at least until next week.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Labrador West said a washed out bridge at the 126 kilometre marker of Highway 389, also known as the Baie Comeau Highway, has made the road impassable.

The road is a main artery for goods travelling into Labrador by truck. In 2013 when the highway was shut down due to forest fires, supplies were able to get in by rail.

The RNC said that the transportation department of the Quebec government is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.