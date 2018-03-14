High winds are slamming parts of Newfoundland, cancelling Marine Atlantic ferry crossings for Wednesday.

"We've got some pretty strong easterlies, southeasterlies pretty much right across the entire south coast," said Justin Boudreau of the Gander weather office.

While some wind warnings from Environment Canada had ended by mid afternoon, winds were still gusting to 100 km/h from Burin to Port aux Basques, said Boudreau.

Gusts in the Wreckhouse area peaked earlier Wednesday at 156 km/h and Gros Morne will see winds top 140 km/h, according to Boudreau.

The last crossings by Marine Atlantic were Monday night, which has created a logjam, with 160 trucks backed up in North Sydney and 110 in Port aux Basques.

Just a tad breezy in the Wreckhouse area today. Fortunately no injuries in this crash. #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/oaMumUlkyJ — @Fred_Hutton

Over 200 passengers were impacted by weather delays, according to a Marine Atlantic spokesperson.

The crossings scheduled for 11:45 p.m. Wednesday have been rescheduled for Thursday at 11:45 a.m. and noon, but those too are weather permitting.

That's because another system is forming "right on the heels of this first system, similar band of southeasterlies going through," said Boudreau.

He expects winds will be a little bit weaker.

"That should begin tomorrow morning, and it should be pretty brief, the next system is moving through a little quicker," Boudreau said.