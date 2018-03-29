Defence again trying to keep Hickman Equipment fraud case from going to trial

The defence in the longest running fraud case in the province's history is again trying to keep it from going to trial.

Lawyers for the crown and defence were back in Supreme Court in St. John's on Thursday for the continuation of the Hickman Equipment saga.

It started with a fraud investigation 16 years ago, and the liquidation of the company's heavy-equipment assets and other property.

But it wasn't until 2012 that general manager, Hubert Hunt; vice-president of sales, William Parsons; the chief financial officer, Gary Hillyard; and the sales manager, John King were charged with fraud-related offences totalling about $100-million dollars.

The case was supposed to go to trial in January of 2015.

But in St. John's, lawyers for the men successfully argued that delays in the case violated their charter rights.

Then last year, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that decision and ordered a new trial.

Crown and defence lawyers in court Thursday arguing the Hickman fraud case. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Now, the defence says the Jordan decision on getting matters through the court in a reasonable time should apply, and is again arguing the men should not have to stand trial.

The crown says that Jordan doesn't apply when a new trial is ordered, and that delays were caused by the defence.

The matter was heard Thursday by Justice Deborah Paquette. If she sides with the Crown, the case is slated to go to trial in September.