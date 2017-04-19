An investigation into a falling object that could have killed someone on the Hibernia offshore oil platform last week is underway.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said Wednesday a section of tubing, weighing 515 kg, fell three metres onto the drill floor on April 14.

Four people were on the drill floor at the time of the incident. Work was stopped and the area was secured.

No one was injured, but the C-NLOPB said the incident had the "potential for fatality."

The board said the area was cleared of all personnel and secured before resuming operations.

The C-NLOPB is monitoring the Hibernia Management and Development Company's investigation of the incident.