Hibernia donates $3.4M to Let's Talk Science

Sadie Sellars, the manager of research and development for Hibernia, announced the major donation at Memorial University. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hibernia is donating $3.4 million to the Let's Talk Science program — a national educational initiative that aims to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) — in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The oil company announced the news at the annual Let's Talk Science Challenge event at Memorial University in St. John's Monday.

Around 150 students from Grade 6 to Grade 8 listened as Hebron officials, Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady and Let's Talk Science organizers spoke about what the money will mean for students across the province.

Students from Grade 6 to 8 competed in the Let's Talk Science Challenge on Monday.

"A key benefit of Let's Talk Science is its broad reach across Newfoundland and Labrador," said Hibernia president Scott Sandlin in a statement.

"Inspiring so many students early in their education can open up a number of opportunities not only for themselves, but ultimately the province through the contributions they will make throughout their careers once they've graduated."

The donation brings Hibernia's support of the program in N.L. to more than $7 million, which the company says benefits 88 per cent of schools in the province.

Let's Talk Science motivates students to get involved in STEM fields by engaging them in fun team-building activities to learn more about biology, physics, genetics, and entrepreneurial science, among other fields.

Bonnie Schmidt, president and founder of Let's Talk Science, said the increased investment will allow the organization to reach students in all areas of N.L.