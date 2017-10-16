This is likely music to the ears of many disappointed Hey Rosetta! fans who didn't get tickets to the band's final shows scheduled in December for St. John's and Toronto.

"Thanks so much [for the] support all. We hear/love you - checking into onsale systems & also the [possibility] of larger venues for the shows - stand by," read a tweet posted late Monday afternoon from the band's official Twitter account.

The tweet comes after exasperated fans said tickets for two shows at the Delta Hotel in St. John's and three shows at the Mod Club in Toronto sold out within minutes after going on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

That's suspiciously fast, according to some fans who took to social media to express their despair. People complained of ticket sites crashing, and orders being duplicated and then cancelled.

Several people said they had already sold their extra tickets by the time one of their orders was cancelled about six hours later.

anyone in St. John's wanna sell a Hey Rosetta ticket? I spent most of my maths lecture refreshing the page and still didn't get any. — @ClaireMacLeod42

By Monday afternoon, three full pages on Kijiji, a popular buy and sell website, had people in St. John's and surrounding areas searching — and in some cases begging — for tickets to the upcoming shows.

Fans of Hey Rosetta! were just getting over the band's announcement on Friday that members planned to take a break for the "foreseeable future."

The band didn't indicate a timeline for when it might announce venue changes.

Thank god! We were so devestated that we couldn't make it to one of your last shows! Can wait to hear more — @mikegraham6