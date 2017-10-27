A second wave of tickets for the two Hey Rosetta! December shows in St. John's have sold out in minutes once again — and purchasing issues that fans complained about earlier this month appear to have resurfaced.

However, Mile One Centre said shortly before noon on Friday that it is "working to make some holds available for purchase. Please check back for updates," according to a post on its Facebook page.

Sonic Concerts, the concert promoter, confirmed the show was sold out, but also seemend to hint all hope is not lost.

"It is [sold out], but hang tight, we're working on it," reads the tweet.

The band announced it would move its Dec. 22 show to Mile One Centre, while the Dec. 21 performance would remain at the Delta Hotel ballroom.

Additional tickets were released for both dates and went on sale at 10 a.m. NT Friday, but it appears they sold out in minutes.

Currently, an attempt to buy one ticket at 'best available price' via the Mile One Centre website generates a response of "Unable to secure seats at this time."

People took to social media to complain that there were problems buying the tickets online, yet again.

3 websites. A laptop. An iPad. And iPhone. And I still got nowhere trying to get @heyrosetta tix. I’m heartbroken. — @CarlaCrotty

@heyrosetta help!!! Tickets can’t be sold out already!!! What am I doing wrong😩😩😩😩 — @anthonm4

Earlier this month, Etixnow, the website that served as the ticket portal for the Hey Rosetta! December shows, admitted that there were problems when the tickets initially went on sale.

"Some patrons' requests resulted in duplicate orders … This resulted in a double payment and an incorrect number of e-tickets issued," the company said in a statement to CBC News.

During the last round of ticket sales, Dave Connors said he refreshed the ticket website a half dozen times when trying to buy earlier this month, but got nowhere in his quest to score tickets. (CBC)

While some people received a message indicating the page was over-capacity, "it was not a crash," according to the company.

As for complaints that perhaps bots scooped up the first wave of tickets online, Etixnow said, "We have not found any evidence to this effect. We would, and do cancel any orders that are made by bots."

Fans have been clamouring to get tickets to what will be the band's last shows for the "foreseeable future" after the group announced it would be taking a break.