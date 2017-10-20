The demand for tickets for Hey Rosetta!'s annual Christmas shows in St. John's has prompted a venue change, and more tickets will go on sale.

Hey Rosetta! announced last week that the December concerts would likely be their last for the "foreseeable future."

Tickets went on sale Oct. 16 for the Dec. 21 and 22 shows at the Delta ballroom, and were sold out in minutes.

The quick sales prompted outcry from fans, who cited problems getting tickets in the online store.

Sonic Concerts announced that additional tickets for the band's shows would go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Ticketing info and details are available at www.sonicconcerts.com.

Starting on Monday, Etixnow will also contact people who already purchased tickets so they can fill out a form for their seating preference for the Dec. 22 Mile One show.

Those forms must be completed by Oct. 25 in order to select preferences.

The Dec. 21 show at the Delta will remain a 19+ gig.

Tickets are $51 in advance and $56 the day of the shows, but the likelihood of getting tickets at the door is next to nil.

Toronto fans will get their chance to say goodbye — for the foreseeable future — at the Phoenix Theatre Dec. 17-19. The Dec. 17 show will be an all-ages show, with the Dec. 18 and 19 shows licensed and limited to 19 and up. Those tickets go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern time, with information at www.collectiveconcerts.com.