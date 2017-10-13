One of Newfoundland and Labrador's biggest bands seems to be calling it quits for a while.

Hey Rosetta! announced Friday morning that their upcoming December shows in St. John's will be their last performances "for the foreseeable future."

"We've been debating whether or not to do the annual St John's Christmas shows, and we figure it's sort of the same question as to whether you want to just fade out and ghost from the party, or whether you want to say goodnight to everyone and to hug and thank them all for such a time," the band posted on its Facebook page.

"We're opting for hugs, and so will be playing our St John's shows as scheduled, as well as a few shows in Toronto as there are lots of people to hug there too."

In its Facebook post, the band cites the shifting landscape and some members feeling the need to leave the band "and the mad cycle of it."

"And honestly not for a minute were any of us really surprised," the post read. "It's been an all-encompassing thing for over a decade, and don't we all have this thirst for what we're not at."

Tickets for the Dec. 21 and 22 shows at the Delta Ballroom in St. John's go on sale Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices are $50.99 in advance, and $55.99 at the door, and can be purchased online or at Orangestores.

