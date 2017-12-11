A man was hurt on the Henry Goodrich offshore drilling rig on Saturday, the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board reports.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the board said it was notified by Husky Energy that an employee lost his footing while "conducting routine maintenance" and fell to the deck, suffering unspecified injuries.

The board's statement said the man was treated by the rig's medic, and was conscious and alert the entire time. He was then taken by medevac to a St. John's hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Husky Energy is investigating the accident, the board said, and implemented a "rig-wide safety stand-down" after it happened. The statement said the board is monitoring Husky's investigation.

The Henry Goodrich is drilling at the North Amethyst site on the eastern edge of the White Rose oil field, about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.