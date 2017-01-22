Female chickens in Corner Brook will be able to literally come home to roost, with council poised to approve a new bylaw that would allow the animals in residential backyards.

"It's a very healthy way, I guess, of interacting with the food chain," said Mayor Charles Pender.

"And you know, people seem genuinely interested in wanting to do this as well."

For almost four years, Corner Brook resident Jeff Siddall has been raising hens in his backyard, part of the Urban Hen pilot project. (CBC)

The "hen bylaw" follows an almost four-year municipal pilot project, launched after resident Jeff Siddall wanted to become more "self-sustainable" and use the hens to produce eggs for himself.

"There were really no issues raised," Pender told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Clucking curfew

There are dozens of rules that must be followed if residents want to house the beaked animals in their backyards, including no roosters allowed.

"You can't have more than four hens, they can't be any younger than four months, you have to have a permit and a licence," said Pender.

There are also specific regulations when it comes to the location of the coop to house the hens — and a strict quiet time of sorts, too.

Corner Brook Mayor Charles Pender says he expects the hen bylaw to pass when council votes on the proposal in March. (CBC)

"The hens cannot be outside between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., so you can't disturb your neighbours," said Pender.

City council also plans to crack down on any enterprising owners, since the bylaw states you can only use the eggs for personal use, not business.

'Why not?'

There is a 30-day period for residents to comment, following a notice of motion to make the bylaw permanent was introduced at Monday's council meeting.

It will be up for a vote by Corner Brook city council in March, when Pender expects it will pass.

"I don't really suspect we're going to get hundreds of people looking to do this," said Pender, noting it comes "with a great responsibility."

"But … it does happen in other municipalities and it's something that we're able to do, so why not?"