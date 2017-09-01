For some people in Houston, the rebuilding has started — and they're getting some help from Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I mean, you have to realize, people have lost everything," Kellie Tilley, who has been helping people affected by Hurricane Harvey, told CBC News.

At first the priority was to get people out of their houses and into shelters, Tilley said.

Now that the water is starting to recede, it's clean up time.

Kellie Tilley spoke to CBC's Here and Now via video calling, and gave a quick tour of the things people are taking our of their homes due to water damage from Hurricane Harvey. (Kellie Tilley/CBC)

"It's pretty cool to see how many people are coming out and just knocking on people's doors to say, 'We're here. We're here to tear things down and help you guys,'" she said.

Tilley is originally from St. John's, but has been living in Texas for two years. She is connected to the Sunshine Squad, a charity group based in Newfoundland that performs random acts of kindness in honour of Alyssa Davis, who was killed in a car crash on the Conception Bay South bypass in December 2015.

Tilley's sons used to swim with Davis, and she got to know the Davis family through the swim community.

"It's a small swim community. It's very tight … Alyssa's death really affected myself and my kids," Tilley said, adding Davis's mother is an "inspiration to be able to turn something so tragic around into something so positive."

Through the Sunshine Squad, Tilley said donations have been pouring in "left, right and centre" to help people in need near Houston.

Tilley says most people have been taking out carpet and gyprock from their homes because of water damage. (Kellie Tilley/CBC)

Tilley has been using money to buy school supplies, as well as supplies to help the injured — including the National Guard units stationed around the area.

Tilley is getting four and five email money transfers a day from the Sunshine Squad.

"It was so cute. One person emailed me, I'm assuming she was an older lady, she said her son transferred $5 through Hotmail delivery," Tilley said.

"She said, 'I don't know what that is, but he's done that for me.' So I thought that was really cute."