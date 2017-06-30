While it may resemble the helicopter made famous by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, looks may be the only thing the Canadian Coast Guard's newest Huey has in common with its 1960s-vintage cousin.

A new Bell 412 medium-lift helicopter, one of seven being delivered to the coast guard, arrived for service in St. John's on Thursday.

Don Dobbin discovered his love of flying at age 15, and is now a head pilot with the Canadian Coast Guard, based in St. John's. He is now flying the new Bell 412 medium lift helicopter. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

On Friday, head pilot Don Dobbin of Wabush showed off the impressive aircraft to the media.

"The airframe is the same," Dobbin said of the similarities to the original UH-1 Iroquois. "But that's where it ends. The rest of it is all modern."

Modern, indeed.

State-of-the-art avionics allows for a full instrument approach to landing, four-axis autopilot, full weather radar and traffic avoidance technology.

And you won't hear the familiar woop-woop-woop of the two-bladed, single engine Huey, which was known to beat the air into submission. The 412 has four blades and twin engines, making for a smoother, quieter ride.

Watch the @CCG_GCC new Bell 412 chopper come in for a landing at Cape St. Francis. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/NWS6NOed6b — @TRobertst

It flies farther, faster than its predecessor, and can carry a heavier payload.

Dobbin said it's a good time to be flying with the coast guard.

"They're giving us these great tools. It's the latest and greatest of what's out there right now for aviation."