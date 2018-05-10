94-year-old makes birthday tradition of giving not getting

Everyone enjoys getting presents and being spoiled on their birthday. But when you get to a certain age, is there's anything you really need?

Hedley Saunders has had a lot of birthdays — 94, to be exact. But he says over the years he's discovered that the best gift is the one you're able to give to someone in need.

For the past several years, he's made it a tradition to help others on his special day. On Wednesday, he celebrated turning 94 by making a sizeable donation to the NL West SPCA.

"They always seem to be struggling you know, to get their new home built and to care for the pets," said Saunders.

"So, I thought it was a good idea."

Hedley Saunders presenting a cheque to the NL West SPCA on Wednesday, May 9 - his 94th birthday. (NL West SPCA)

For Saunders, this tradition of selflessness started in 2005 after his wife Rhoda passed away at the Western Memorial Regional Hospital. He donated a special chair in her honour, a gesture he hoped would bring comfort to future visitors.

"I was going back and forth to the fifth floor because my wife had Alzheimer's and I saw the need for another chair there," he said.

"After that, on most birthdays, I donated to some organization a substantial amount of money."

The recipients of his generosity have included the food bank, Corner Brook Search and Rescue, the Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Society.

As for plans for his his next birthday, Saunders said he hopes to throw a big fundraiser for the hospital in Corner Brook.

"There seems to be a time when you've got to give back. It's nice to get, but you'll never have anything if you don't give."