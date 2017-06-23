Work has been suspended on the giant Hebron oil platform, less than two weeks after it arrived at its offshore destination, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said Friday.

The shutdown by ExxonMobil comes after two incidents that raise concerns about safety on the platform.

On June 20, a worker cut into a live electrical cable. There were no injuries.

Three days later, a metal object weighing about 4.5 kilograms fell in the centre shaft, causing minor injuries to three workers.

The C-NLOPB said the workers were assessed by a nurse on the platform.

The board's chief safety officer has to determine if it is safe to resume operations.

Hebron is located about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's, in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin.

The $14-billion platform was towed out of its construction site in Bull Arm, Trinity Bay in early June and is set to begin producing oil by the end of this year.