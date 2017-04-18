Government officials are in Bull Arm Tuesday morning for the official launch of the Hebron oil platform.

A tow-away ceremony is being held for the massive production facility, which in just a few weeks will leave Trinity Bay for the Hebron oil field in the Newfoundland offshore.

Those taking part in Tuesday's tour were brought to the platform by ferry and briefed on safety procedures before moving to the helicopter deck and other areas of the facility.

A ferry carries invited guests out into Trinity Bay to see the official christening of the Hebron oil platform. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

The Hebron oil field is located in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's. The field was first discovered in 1980 and has an estimated 700-million barrels of oil reserves.

Those who built the platform say 40-million work hours went into the project, without any time lost due to injury. The project first got the go ahead on New Year's Eve of 2012.

The provincial government expects to make more than $10 billion in royalties and other financial benefits over the life of the project.

The entire structure is 278 metres high, with a diameter of 130 metres around the base. It took 132,000 cubic metres of concrete to build it and contains around 40,000 tonnes of rebar. It also has living quarters for 220 people.

It will be able to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball joined other government officials at the tow-away ceremony Tuesday morning, and will take part in a tour of the massive platform that was built by what has been described as a world-class local workforce.

ExxonMobil said the Hebron platform is still on schedule to be towed in May, despite sea ice off the coast of the Avalon.

