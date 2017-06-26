ExxonMobil confirmed Monday that work has resumed on the Hebron oil platform following a safety shutdown related to separate incidents last week.

The company announced on Friday that operations were halted, and that a safety assessment would be carried out by the federal-provincial offshore petroleum board.

The board tweeted on Sunday that it was satisfied the company has addressed safety concerns, and ExxonMobil told CBC News that work has resumed.

The first incident occurred on June 20 when a worker cut into a live electrical cable. There were no injuries.

ExxonMobil said three workers received minor injuries on Friday after a metal object weighing just under five kilograms was dropped in the centre shaft.

The workers were treated by medical staff on the platform.

Hebron was towed to the Grand Banks earlier this month and set down on the ocean floor on June 14.

Preparations are now underway to begin drilling, and first oil is scheduled for later this year.