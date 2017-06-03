The massive Hebron oil platform — which has been waiting for almost a month to begin its journey from Bull Arm, 150 kilometres northwest of St. John's, to the offshore — will be towed to sea Saturday afternoon, says ExxonMobil.

The platform's tow-out has been delayed because of thick ice in Trinity Bay, but the company confirmed Saturday that conditions have improved enough to begin moving it to its new destination in the Grand Banks.

Eight tow vessels are hitched on to the platform to take it from Bull Arm, through the ice that still dots Trinity Bay, to the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

The $14-billion platform is set to begin producing oil in Hebron's field by the end of this year.