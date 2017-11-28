ExxonMobil is expected to confirm today the Hebron offshore oil platform has produced its first oil. The company has invited media to its offices at 10 a.m., and sources tell CBC it will be to announce that first oil has been pumped at the Hebron offshore project.

The $14-billion platform was towed to its site 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland in June after seven years of construction at Bull Arm, Trinity Bay.

The Hebron oil field was first discovered in 1980, and is estimated to produce more than 700 million barrels of oil throughout the lifespan of the project.

The structure is 278 metres high, has a 130-metre diameter through the base, weighs 750,000 tonnes and has living quarters for 220 people. The platform took 40 million work hours to build, and it's expected to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production.