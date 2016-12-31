Transportation officials are busy repairing damage done to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Salmonier Line area after heavy rain damaged the roads on Friday evening.

Holyrood RCMP said Saturday that both eastbound and westbound lanes on the TCH from Salmonier Line to the Holyrood Access Road have been closed to repair damages from the storm.

Motorists heading eastbound are being advised to exit at Route 90 on the Salmonier Line and follow Route 60 to 62 on the Holyrood Access Road to bypass the closure.

Drivers heading west are being told to exit at Route 62 on the Holyrood Access Road and follow Route 60 to Route 90 on the Salmonier Line.

Police are also advising drivers to use caution due to slippery conditions.

The highway is expected to be reopened after the necessary repairs are made.